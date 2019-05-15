Jordan Burroughs Willing To Consider MMA Fight After 2020 Olympics

Jordan Burroughs has talked about competing in MMA for quite some time now. He is arguably the best wrestler in American history and just finished a clean sweep of Ben Askren at Beat the Streets. But, the question still remains of when will Burroughs make the transition to MMA?

Well, according to the 30-year-old, once the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are over with, he is willing to consider an MMA fight.

“It’s exciting. I can’t deny it, I can’t deny it at all,” Burroughs said on Monday on The MMA Hour. “There was a period of time early in my career where I was like, I’m gonna definitely fight. I definitely want to be a part of this lifestyle. Then there was a period of time where I had so much success in the sport of wrestling and I was like, I don’t really need fighting. I’m good, I’m doing well financially, I’ve got a solid following. I’ve got a family, I’m healthy, I’m good.

“Now I’ve arrived at a place too where I’m seeing all of these guys that I once trained alongside become champions—and this is not a shot at any of those dudes—but if these guys can become champion, then I know I can become a champion because I possess all the same qualities that these guys possess. It’s exciting, it’s exciting. It’s something that I’d definitely consider. If I do consider fighting, it won’t be until after the Olympic games in 2020, and then from there I’ll reevaluate, see if it’s something that would be a realistic option for me.”

If all goes according to plan he will be a two-time Olympic gold medalist before an MMA fight.