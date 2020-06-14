Jordan Espinosa Outlasts Mark De La Rosa At UFC on ESPN 10

Jordan Espinosa vs Mark De La Rosa kept things moving at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout on Saturday night (June 13, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 10 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

This was a decent fight that saw them go the distance. After the first two rounds that featured all striking, Espinosa scored a takedown in the third round and landed some significant ground and pound. The judges gave the nod to Espinosa

De La Rosa entered this fight on a three-fight losing streak decision losses to Alex Perez in March 2019, Kai Kara-France, and Raulian Paiva.

Espinosa was on a five-fight winning streak with one of those bouts coming in the UFC before he met Matt Schnell, who picked up an impressive victory at UFC Newark with a submission that made history with the second-fastest finish in flyweight history. Since then, he had dropped two straight submission losses to Matt Schnell and Alex Perez.

