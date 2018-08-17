Jordan Johnson Replaces Jotko to Face Adam Yandiev at UFC Moscow

Somebody’s 0 has got to go when two undefeated light heavyweights collide at UFC Moscow when Jordan Johnson steps in to replace Krzysztof Jotko to take on Adam Yandiev on September 15th. News of this replacement was broken by Red Fury.

Jordan Johnson is an state wrestling champion (Iowa) who went on to wrestle at the Division I level at the University of Iowa. After becoming a professional in 2014, Johnson has gone without a setback, winning all six of his fights prior to making his UFC debut in 2017, that saw him earn a unanimous decision over Henrique da Silva. Johnson would earn another unanimous decision win over Marcel Fortuna prior to his most recent bout that gave Johnson the biggest scare in his young career: a split-decision victory over Adam Milstead at UFC 222. Jordan Johnson will look to remain undefeated when he goes into enemy territory to take on Adam Yandiev.

Adam Yandiev will find himself fighting right at home in Moscow to ease the Octagon jitters that so many fighters before him have succumb to. His record entering this bout is a carbon copy of Johnson’s, also clocked at 9-0. Should Jordan Johnson send another fight to the judges’ scorecard, that would be the first time in Yandiev’s career he has had this experience, as he has currently finished all nine of his opponents prior to this bout.

The current UFC Fight Night 135 (UFC Moscow) card is below:

Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski

Petr Yan vs. TBD

Omari Akhmedov vs. C.B. Dollaway

Kajan Johnson vs. Rustam Khabilov

Desmond Green vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware

Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Yandiev

Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko

UFC Moscow takes place September 15th from The Olympic Stadium in Moscow, Russia. The event will take place exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Who’s 0 will go? Jordan Johnson’s or Adam Yandiev’s?