Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Jordan Leavitt Unsure When He Will Make UFC Debut After DWCS Win

By Cole Shelton
Jordan Leavitt

Jordan Leavitt is the newest lightweight on the UFC roster.

Leavitt scored a first-round submission win over Luke Flores on episode 27 of the Contender Series. Yet, what surprised many is the fact it was Flores who initiated the exchange for the fight to hit the mat, as Leavitt is the jiu-jitsu guy.

So, Leavitt admits that threw him off but decided to stick with it and got the submission win.

“I thought I was falling for a trap. He jumped for a triangle and I’m like this has to be a trap maybe I should stand up. I slammed him and realized it wasn’t a trap,” Leavitt said to MMANews. “I think maybe he was looking for a way out or maybe he thought he could tap me from his back. It was a tactical error and I’m glad he made it.”

Although Jordan Leavitt had success in the fight at lightweight, he has fought at featherweight on the regional scenes. But, after some botched weight cuts, he believes he will be a lightweight for good.

“I’m 155 forever. I felt like a gorilla out there, like I felt strong and weighed like 179 on fight night,” he explained. “I’d rather just be the best fighter I can be and take care of my body.”

For now, Leavitt is still soaking in the emotions of getting a UFC deal. He doesn’t have a name in mind for his debut but hopes it happens in the next couple of weeks. But, he says if that doesn’t come to fruition he won’t make his debut until 2021.

“So, either in the next eight weeks and that way I can stay in camp or four or five months from now. I had some weight cut complications last year and I have been in camp and haven’t had the time to put on muscle. If I don’t get a fight in the next two months then I will lift some weights and take advantage of the resources of the PI. So, either right away or next year.”

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

MMA

WATCH: Fighter Suffers Disgusting Arm Break At Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Joe Pyfer didn't envision his bout with Dustin Stoltzfus ending the way that it did. On the 28th edition...
Read more
MMA

Yoel Romero Yanked From Planned UFC Bout With Uriah Hall

Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall is off. Romero was scheduled to share the Octagon with Hall on Aug. 22....
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier: ‘The Reality Is I Am Going To Smash’ Stipe Miocic At UFC 252

Daniel Cormier believes he will have his way with Stipe Miocic in their third encounter. Cormier and Miocic will...
Read more
MMA

Marlon Vera Rips ‘Stupid’ Fighters Who Are Giving Sean O’Malley Attention

Marlon Vera believes top-ranked bantamweights who are turning their attention to Sean O'Malley are doing themselves a disservice. Vera...
Read more
MMA

Video: UFC Boss Dana White Reacts To Horrifying Arm Break During Fight

UFC president Dana White had a priceless reaction to a nasty arm dislocation. On the 28th edition of Dana...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Interviews

Jordan Leavitt Unsure When He Will Make UFC Debut After DWCS Win

Jordan Leavitt is the newest lightweight on the UFC roster. Leavitt scored a first-round submission win over Luke Flores...
Read more
Interviews

Jim Miller Eyes Submission Win Over Vinc Pichel At UFC 252

Jim Miller is about as game as they come and he jumped at the chance to fight on just a week and...
Read more
MMA

Video: UFC Boss Dana White Reacts To Horrifying Arm Break During Fight

UFC president Dana White had a priceless reaction to a nasty arm dislocation. On the 28th edition of Dana...
Read more
Editorials

Five Fights To Watch At UFC 252

UFC 252 will close out what has been an unusual summer for the UFC, but it could also be the close of...
Read more
Interviews

Curtis Blaydes Willing To Wait For Derrick Lewis Fight In December

Derrick Lewis proved Curtis Blaydes wrong last weekend after knocking out Alexey Olenik in the second round at UFC Vegas 6.
Read more
MMA

WATCH: Fighter Suffers Disgusting Arm Break At Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Joe Pyfer didn't envision his bout with Dustin Stoltzfus ending the way that it did. On the 28th edition...
Read more
MMA

Adrian Yanez Starches Brady Huang On Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Adrian Yanez made a statement on the 28th edition of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Yanez shared the...
Read more
MMA

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 28 Results: Five Score UFC Contracts

UPDATE: Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series 28 is in the books. Five fighters earned UFC contracts. Those fighters were Impa Kasanganay,...
Read more
MMA

Here’s What Former UFC Welterweight Ben Askren Regrets About MMA Career

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren has one big regret when it comes to his MMA career. Askren found great...
Read more
MMA

Yoel Romero Yanked From Planned UFC Bout With Uriah Hall

Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall is off. Romero was scheduled to share the Octagon with Hall on Aug. 22....
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Thinks Justin Gaethje Will Be Khabib’s Toughest Fight

Daniel Cormier wouldn't be surprised if Justin Gaethje proves to be a tough out for Khabib Nurmagomedov. On Oct....
Read more
MMA

Javier Mendez Thinks Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Winner Will Get ‘Big Money Fight’ Against Jon Jones

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez believes the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III is in for a massive...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube