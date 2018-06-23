Jorge Masvidal Accepts Leon Edwards’s Challenge

Saturday at UFC Fight Night 132, Leon Edwards earned the biggest victory of his career when he earned a unanimous decision victory over the legendary Donald “Cowboy Cerrone” and already had a name in mind in whom he wanted to fight next:

“I was going on the rankings, and everyone else was matched up. Masvidal, he’s been around the game a long time, so why not go out there and take him out? To bring the UFC back to Birmingham and headline the bill with my teammate Tom Breese and my brother Fabian would be amazing.”

Within hours and true to his name, Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal has made it known that he is more than game to throw down with Leon Edwards, telling MMAJunkie, “(Expletive) people are always calling me out,” Masvidal said. “I don’t give two (expletive) who calls me out. I just want a big fight.

If Leon is the biggest fight that I can get my hands on, meaning the biggest name and biggest ranking, then that’s who it is.”

Following Edwards’s victory Saturday, he and Masvidal both hold a victory over Cerrone, and this is a fight that seems to make a lot of sense. And though Edwards is not the ideal opponent for Masvidal, he has no intention of becoming an obstacle for the fight’s progression:

“The bigger the names, the better,” Masvidal said. “At this stage in my career, I only want top-10 guys, or the closest thing to get me to the title. I don’t think Leon Edwards is quite there, but it’s a fight, and it’s competition. The guy’s obviously skilled and on a big win streak, so it would be awesome to get the fight.

“I don’t see (Neil) Magny, No. 7 or whatever the (expletive) (expletive) ranking he has behind him, I don’t see him stepping in any time soon, so I’m not going to keep waiting for fantasy matchups that are never going to happen. So if it’s Leon Edwards, Leon Edwards it is.”

Masivdal cited September as the approximate date he prefers for the bout to take place, but whether or not that schedule would be practical, given Edwards just completed a five-round war, remains to be seen.

What do you think? Is Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards A Fight You’d Like to See?