Jorge Masvidal Admits He Was Worried During Nate Diaz Drug Testing Situation

Jorge Masvidal knew Nate Diaz wasn’t a cheat, but he still feared that his big Madison Square Garden bout would be canceled.

On Nov. 2, Masvidal and Diaz will do battle for the one-time-only BMF championship. Hollywood megastar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will put the gold around the winner’s waist. It is the biggest bout in the career of Masvidal on a mainstream level, but it was in serious jeopardy.

Masvidal Had Anxiety With Diaz’s Drug Testing Situation

Diaz was shocked to learn he had been flagged for SARM. While the Stockton native initially announced he was off the card, USADA expedited the process and determined that he ingested an organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin that was contaminated. He will not face any sanctions and is cleared to compete this Saturday night.

During the UFC 244 media conference call, “Gamebred” admitted that he was worried (via MMAJunkie.com).

“That was (expletive) nuts, you know?” Masvidal said. “I was like, ‘What the (expletive)? Nah, that’s Photoshopped.’ I digged a little harder, and it wasn’t Photoshopped.

“A little bit of anxiety came. Not anxiety in the sense I thought Nate was a cheater, because I never thought he was a cheater. Just the uncertainty like, ‘They might pull my fight because of some lab screw-up? Because of some weirdass (expletive)?’ I don’t want to diss on USADA, either, because I think they’ve cleaned up a lot of the sport, but it’s not 100 percent right yet.”

