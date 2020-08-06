Jorge Masvidal Aims For UFC Return Before 2020 Ends

Jorge Masvidal wants another UFC bout before 2020 is through.

Masvidal was last seen in action back in July. He challenged UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251. “Gamebred” stepped up on six days’ notice after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19. Masvidal lost the bout via unanimous decision but has been calling for a rematch with more time to prepare.

Jorge Masvidal Targets Late 2020 UFC Bout

Masvidal spoke to ESPN after taking part in a special cornhole event. He expressed his desire to fight Usman in a rematch at the end of 2020 (h/t MMAFighting).

“Hopefully, December/November,” Masvidal said when asked about his UFC future. “My opponent has a broken nose, he’s going to be out for a couple days due to me. He does have a broken nose.

“I think next week we’re going to find out just how long he’s out for and then we’ll start determining who will be the next fight and where.”

Masvidal had been riding a three-fight winning streak before running into Usman. In that span, “Gamebred” beat Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. All three of those bouts ended via knockout or TKO.

UFC president Dana White has said that Burns is likely next in line for a shot at Usman’s title. If he sticks to that plan, it’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Masvidal. While “Gamebred” knows there’s a lot of money to be made with a Diaz rematch or a showdown with Conor McGregor, he’s been pushing for the Usman rematch.