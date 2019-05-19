Jorge Masvidal vs. Anthony Pettis Set For ‘Jiu-Jitsu Superfight’

Jorge Masvidal and Anthony Pettis are set to throw down, but they won’t be exchanging strikes.

DT Promotions has announced that Masvidal and Pettis will meet in a “jiu-jitsu superfight.” It’ll be a grappling match, which takes place in Pensacola, Florida on June 15. Yoel Romero is also expected to compete, but his opponent hasn’t been announced. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani first reported the Masvidal vs. Pettis match.

Masvidal is scheduled to meet Ben Askren on July 6 at UFC 239. The bout could have title implications in the welterweight division. Earlier this month, Askren had a wrestling match with Jordan Burroughs for charity. A portion of the proceeds for Masvidal vs. Pettis will go to the Bully Proof Foundation.

As for Pettis, he’s set to take on Nate Diaz in August. The bout will be part of the UFC 241 card. Pettis vs. Diaz will be contested in the welterweight division.

