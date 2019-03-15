Jorge Masvidal Asked For Toughest Fight Available After UFC Layoff

Jorge Masvidal asked for the toughest fight available after a lengthy UFC layoff, and will now face Darren Till in the main event of tomorrow's UFC London.

After over a year off, UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal returns tomorrow (Sat. March 16, 2019). He’ll step into the Octagon to main event UFC London against former 170-pound title challenger Darren Till. “Gamebred” spoke to MMA Fighting ahead of his clash with “The Gorilla.”

Masvidal revealed that, despite advice to do otherwise, he asked for the toughest match-up available for his return fight:

“I’ve been waiting to get back in here and kick some ass,” Masvidal said. “I asked for the toughest, best fights to my management, to my coaches. They said, ‘Maybe we’ll take one to break you in nice and easy.’ I said nah, I don’t need that — a fish doesn’t need swimming lessons to get back in the water.

“I don’t need no f*cking warm up. I want the biggest fight, no matter where it’s at. Some people might not like to fight Till in their comeback fight in London, but those people ain’t fighters, man.”

Currently, Masvidal is on a two-fight losing streak. His last fight was against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 217 in November of 2017. Masvidal was defeated by way of unanimous decision. Prior to that, Masvidal dropped a split decision to Demian Maia. Now, he’s facing off against Darren Till, who comes off the first defeat of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Till was submitted by Tyron Woodley in September at UFC 228. Now, he hopes to bounce back with a win over Masvidal and get back to a title opportunity soon.

