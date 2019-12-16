Jorge Masvidal & Ben Askren Exchange Pleasantries Following UFC 245

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren were bitter enemies going into their bout back in July, but it appears things are far different five months later.

Masvidal’s star truly shined after his feud with Askren. The two exchanged barbs ahead of their UFC 239 showdown. With all the hype going into the bout, it ended in record-setting fashion. Masvidal scored a knockout over Askren via flying knee in just five seconds.

Jorge Masvidal Shows Ben Askren Respect, ‘Funky’ Responds

While Masvidal’s feud with Askren got nasty, the bad blood with Colby Covington far surpasses it. The two used to be friends and training partners, but things have taken a turn. After Covington was stopped by Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, Masvidal took to Twitter to say he has more respect for Askren than Covington.

Shout out to @Benaskren who never tucked tail after his loss. Made no excuses. Took it on the chin and never censored the haters like a coward #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 15, 2019

Askren appreciated Masvidal’s words and responded.

Sometimes life kicks your butt when you least expect it. Make no excuses and move on. https://t.co/7yfFVoXlsi — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 16, 2019

Askren announced his retirement after suffering a submission loss to Demian Maia back in October. “Funky” cited hip replacement surgery as the reason why he’s walking away from mixed martial arts competition.

As for Masvidal, he’s riding a three-fight winning streak and could be on his way to a UFC welterweight title opportunity. “Gamebred” is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Nate Diaz last month.