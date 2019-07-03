Quote: Jorge Masvidal May Be The ‘Best’ Fighter I’ve Trained With

Jorge Masvidal has received massive praise from a retired UFC veteran.

Masvidal is renowned for his toughness and many have gushed over his skills. “Gamebred” has fallen short in pivotal spots, however. He dropped a unanimous decision to Gilbert Melendez in a bid for the Strikeforce lightweight title and lost to Demian Maia via split decision in a bout that would’ve likely earned him a UFC welterweight title shot. Masvidal has a big opportunity to seize the moment when he meets Ben Askren at UFC 239 this Saturday night (July 6).

Yves Edwards Praises Jorge Masvidal

During an appearance on the “JRE MMA” podcast, Yves Edwards discussed just how good he believes Masvidal is (via BJPenn.com):

“Out of all the people I’ve trained with, I think overall, Masvidal might be the best,” Edwards said. “His boxing is some of the best in the sport of mixed martial arts. He’s not a kickboxer but he’s confident and comfortable with all the kicks.

“His wrestling is way beyond a guy who never wrestled. He’s like Division One level at the very least. His jiu-jitsu, people sleep on his jiu-jitsu. Masvidal is legit on the ground.”

Masvidal is coming off a brutal knockout victory over Darren Till. Going into that bout, Till was the third-ranked UFC welterweight, while Masvidal held the 10th spot. Masvidal now finds himself as the fourth-ranked UFC 170-pounder.

His UFC 239 opponent Ben Askren made his promotional debut back in March. He earned a controversial submission win over Robbie Lawler. Askren is undefeated at 19-0, 1 NC.