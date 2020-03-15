Jorge Masvidal Blasts Kevin Lee Following UFC Brasilia

Jorge Masvidal has put Kevin Lee on blast following UFC Brasilia.

Earlier tonight (March 14), UFC Brasilia took place inside the Ginasio Nilson Nelson. This ended up being an empty arena show due to fears of the coronavirus. The main event was a lightweight clash between Lee and Charles Oliveira. Lee ended up being submitted in the third round.

Jorge Masvidal Goes Off On Kevin Lee

After Lee tapped out, he tried grappling with Oliveira and said he didn’t tap. Upon replay, it appeared “The Motown Phenom” was unconscious for a second before waking up and thinking he was still in the fight. Despite this, Masvidal took to his Twitter account to blast Lee.

You should be cut for this bitch move. Tap and try to continue? One of the lowest things you can do hoe ass bitch https://t.co/M67EFkfUlm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 15, 2020

“You should be cut for this b*tch move. Tap and try to continue? One of the lowest things you can do h*e ass b*tch.”

First bitch move: misss weight. Second bitch move: tap and try to continue. Disrespectful to the sport and that’s the lowest thing you can do https://t.co/tqCMerQzjV — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 15, 2020

“First b*tch move: misss weight. Second b*tch move: tap and try to continue. Disrespectful to the sport and that’s the lowest thing you can do.”

Lee and Masvidal haven’t exactly been involved in a beef, but “The Motown Phenom” has said some unfavorable things about “Gamebred” in the past. Lee called Masvidal’s BMF championship a “little boy’s title.” Masvidal fired back by calling Lee an “Instagram influencer.”

With the loss to Oliveira, Lee has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings. He was hoping to capitalize off his highlight reel head kick knockout victory over Gregor Gillespie back in Nov. 2019.

Masvidal is a weight class above Lee. “Gamebred” is on a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. All three bouts have ended via KO or TKO.

