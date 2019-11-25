Jorge Masvidal Blasts UFC 245 Main Event

Jorge Masvidal is not a fan of UFC 245’s main event featuring welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The main event features two wrestling-centric fighters, which Masvidal is not a fan of. He believes it will be a boring fighter and took to Twitter to slam the main event.

I would like to know the rules of engagement for the ufc event coming up brought to us by the same boys who gave us “ Hugback Mountain “ and https://t.co/qnpZZpLdEH. We know hugging is strictly enforced and mandated but what about punching, knees, and elbows? #askingforafriend — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 24, 2019

There is no question Masvidal has an interest in this fight. Many believe “Gamebred” could very well be fighting the winner given his impressive year. There, he has knocked out Darren Till and Ben Askren then TKO’d Nate Diaz.

He and Colby Covington also do not like each other and had a public falling out. But, Mike Brown hopes that fight doesn’t happen for the sake of American Top Team.

Regardless, Jorge Masvidal makes it clear he is not a fan of the UFC 245 main event and expects it to be a very boring fight where a lot of ‘hugging’ is going to take place.