Jorge Masvidal Calls Colby Covington ‘Most Sensitive Guy In UFC History’

Jorge Masvidal has responded to a new gag order in American Top Team by taking aim at Colby Covington.

It’s been well-documented that Masvidal and Covington were once friends. The two both train at ATT but their relationship has soured. Covington called Masvidal a “trash bag” and claims that “Gamebred” uses people for his own benefit. Masvidal said his friendship with Covington deteriorated when he threatened “Chaos” over not paying a beloved coach.

Jorge Masvidal Rips Covington Following ATT Gag Order

Masvidal is unfazed by a new rule implemented by ATT owner Dan Lambert. He’s still taken the time to put Covington on blast in a Twitter post.

“F*ck [Colby]. The most fragile most sensitive guy in ufc history. Can’t kick me out cause this rule was for fighters only. Not crotch sniffers that get their jaw broken by other crotch sniffers. @AmericanTopTeam we all know that dude is no fighter.”

Lambert put a gag order in place in hopes that his fighters would stop trash-talking one another. While Covington apologized to Dustin Poirier, there’s still no love lost with Masvidal. “Chaos” has even developed a beef with Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Many expect Masvidal to be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight championship. UFC president Dana White revealed that the title bout is possible for International Fight Week in July. Covington believes Masvidal overvalues his worth and will price himself out of the fight.

Covington is coming off a failed bid for the undisputed 170-pound gold. He was stopped by Usman back in Dec. 2019 in the fifth round. The bout earned MMA News’ 2019 Fight of the Year. There’s no word on who Covington will fight next but he does appear to be healthy as he offered to fight Tyron Woodley on March 21 before the UFC London card was officially postponed.