Jorge Masvidal Calls Conor McGregor A ‘F*cking G’

Jorge Masvidal may be eyeing a money fight with Conor McGregor, but there is no beef.

Masvidal’s stock has never been higher. “Gamebred” is coming off a five-second knockout victory over Ben Askren, which set a record for the fastest KO in UFC history. The victory along with Masvidal’s post-fight antics and comments have even helped him garner mainstream attention. He has been calling for a UFC welterweight title shot or a showdown with Conor McGregor.

Jorge Masvidal Praises Conor McGregor

Masvidal spoke to TMZ Sports and made it clear that he doesn’t have a grudge against McGregor (via MMAFighting.com).

“Believe me, brother, I can talk sh*t with the best of them,” Masvidal said. “I grew up in Miami, Florida. Anybody that knows me knows I can talk sh*t for days, but I don’t get paid enough to do it so I’m not gonna be flirting with dudes online. Let’s just fight, what I signed up for, and that’s it. Conor wants the fight, I want the fight, it’ll happen. If not, I don’t want anybody putting words in my mouth or nothing like that. The dude is a f*cking G, bro. He did his thing. He wants more money and he’s not getting it, who am I to blame him? I would never tell a guy, ‘You’re a b*tch for not taking a fight.’ No, he wants to get paid his money. He deserves it. I’m in the same place right now. I want an upgrade from where I’ve been at.”

McGregor has been recovering from a hand injury suffered during a sparring session. There’s no word on when he’ll be able or willing to return to the Octagon. UFC president Dana White recently said McGregor is just behind Tony Ferguson for a shot at the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier.