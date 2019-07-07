Jorge Masvidal Calls For Title Shot Following UFC 239 KO Win

Jorge Masvidal is calling his shot after setting a new UFC record.

At UFC 239, Masvidal took on Ben Askren in a grudge match. The burning question going into the fight was, could Masvidal keep the fight standing long enough? It turned out, “Gamebred” only needed five seconds to sleep “Funky” via flying knee.

Masvidal Wants UFC Welterweight Title Shot After Stopping Askren

After the record-setting finish, Masvidal told Joe Rogan that he’s aiming for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight gold (via Heidi Fang):

“I really wanted to beat him up for 14 minutes and 30 seconds before ending him, but it didn’t happen. Now it’s back to business. I have nothing nice to say about him. He was talking wild and I had to show him there are consequences. You’re welcome for ending that dude.



“I’m coming for that belt. You know who deserves that belt. I deserve that next title shot. After this performance, I don’t want to say anything. I’ll let the fans do the talking. They pay guys to fight. if you want to see a fighter, and not someone on social media talking about fighting, that’s me. He talks on Twitter and then put his crotch on people’s face without throwing punches.”

Masvidal’s teammate Colby Covington was initially thought to get the next shot at Usman’s title. With “The Nigerian Nightmare” still recovering from hernia surgery, Covington took a fight against Robbie Lawler scheduled for UFC Newark on Aug. 3.