Jorge Masvidal Claims Colby Covington Hasn’t Been Seen At ATT Since UFC 245

Colby Covington has gone MIA at American Top Team if Jorge Masvidal is to be believed.

Covington competed for the UFC welterweight championship last month. He went one-on-one with Kamaru Usman. “Chaos” was stopped in the fifth round via TKO and fractured his jaw in the process.

Masvidal Says Covington Has Gone MIA At ATT

Masvidal appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and claimed that Covington hasn’t been seen at the ATT gym since his defeat (via MMAMania.com).

“Who?” Masvidal asked with a laugh during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show. “As soon as he got his jaw broken, no man.”

Masvidal went on to say that Dustin Poirier has been on the hunt for “Chaos” but can’t find him at the gym.

“Look D, (Dustin Poirier) is going to get upset that I’m even saying this because it’s locker room talk, but, he’s like, ‘Yo man, where the fuck is Colby?’ So I’m like, don’t even worry about him because he’s on witness protection program,” he added.

Masvidal and Covington were once good friends and training partners at ATT. That changed once Covington went full tilt with his MAGA shtick. Masvidal claims the issues stem from Covington not paying a beloved coach, while “Chaos” has said that Masvidal used him for his own benefit.