Jorge Masvidal Claims He’s In Negotiations To Fight Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal says he’s already in negotiations to fight Nate Diaz.

The mixed martial arts world is buzzing over a potential bout between Masvidal and Diaz. This past Saturday night (Aug. 17), Diaz returned to action to meet Anthony Pettis. The Stockton native returned in style, defeating “Showtime” via unanimous decision. Diaz called out Masvidal during his post-fight speech and later explained why (via MMAFighting.com).

“You’ve got to recognize who is the best and who the best in the game is…and it’s not who they’re saying it is…it’s who I’m saying it is,” Diaz told the gathered media.

“It’s the guys that have been in here forever and who are still on top of the game. Pettis just knocked out Thompson who was just fighting for the 170 title a whole bunch of times. He fought Pettis and Pettis knocked his ass out real quick. Who’s the real baddest in the 170 division? They were trying to pump up dude [Ben Askren] and then Masvidal goes in there and knocks his ass out. I started fighting in 2004 I think…I think…and then he’s been around since then and maybe a little longer. He just did that and I just did that, so that’s the best fighter to me; the best martial artist that’s still on top of the game.”

Taking to his YouTube channel, Masvidal revealed that he’s in negotiations to fight Diaz (via MMAJunkie.com).

“So Miami peeps, don’t get mad at me if the fight’s not here,” he said. “I’m just going to do what works for me. We’re just negotiating now, and let’s give the fans a fight that they want to see. Two dogs, locked in a cage, going for the jugular.

“You know that I can get hit with a baseball bat, it don’t mean nothing, and same thing with my rival. You can hit that dude with a (expletive) baseball bat to the kneecaps, he’s going to keep coming.”

Masvidal’s stock is at an all-time high. He followed up his brutal knockout victory over Darren Till with a record-setting KO over Ben Askren. His backstage incident with Leon Edwards and his gift of gab have also helped boost “Gamebred’s” popularity.