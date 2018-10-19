Jorge Masvidal Claps Back At Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal has responded to Leon Edwards. The Englishman has been calling out “Gamebred” for quite some time now. It looks like he could be getting his crack at the former street fighter sooner rather than later. Recently, Masvidal took to Twitter and told unranked fighters to keep his name out of their mouths.

When Masvidal returns, he wants his opponent to have a number next to their name. Edwards certainly fits the description, as he’s currently the No. 11-ranked welterweight in the UFC. Edwards responded to Masvidal and urged him to stop ducking a fight with him inside the Octagon:

“I am ranked and called your name plenty of times, but you have every excuse. You’re ranked only 2 spots above me kid and you’re on a 2 fight losing streak. don’t be scared pussy!!”

Last night (Thurs. October 18, 2018), Masvidal finally responded to Edwards’ call-out. He suggested that he’ll fight Edwards on December 29th, which is the UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV) in Las Vegas:

“You must be smoking crack. Who tf ever dodged your sorry ass? Dec 29th you will cease to exist in this world. Tired of you new age punks. You a fake # Brit and fake fighter I got more fans in England than you bitch made ho”

What do you think about Masvidal and Edwards possibly fighting at UFC 232?