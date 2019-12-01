Jorge Masvidal: Colby Covington Can’t Generate Attention By Himself

Jorge Masvidal believes that Colby Covington has to use others in order to generate attention.

Masvidal and Covington were once friends and training partners at American Top Team. “Gamebred” claimed that Covington didn’t pay a beloved coach what he was owed. “Chaos” has denied this and said that the rift with Masvidal stems from jealousy.

Masvidal Doubles Down On Claim On Covington

Speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, Masvidal insisted that Covington did indeed bail on paying his coach and bashed “Chaos'” persona (via MMAFighting.com).

“My initial reaction [after he didn’t pay him] was I’m going to f*ck this guy up cause I’m the one who brought him to my trainer and you do this, you make me look like sh*t cause you’re being a piece of sh*t. My coach said ‘God has bigger plans, we’ll get him in the ring and you can embarrass him there,’ and I said OK,” Masvidal explained when speaking to Yahoo! Sports. “So since that day, we stopped talking but I didn’t want to take it to the media or nothing. I wasn’t going to take it to the media or nothing but he started opening his mouth and just being the person that he is.

“He can’t generate attention by himself so he has to mention your name, this guy’s name, that guy’s name, ‘all these guys are on steroids,’ there’s no proof, no validation to what he’s saying. That’s just the type of person he is so once he opened his mouth, I’m not going to keep mine shut.”

Masvidal is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Nate Diaz last month at UFC 244. As for Covington, he’ll challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Dec. 14 at UFC 245.