Jorge Masvidal Would Take UFC Title Shot Even If Colby Covington Was Passed Over

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are training partners and have a friendship, but “Gamebred” would jump at the chance to fight for gold ahead of “Chaos.”

A stunning second-round knockout victory over Darren Till at UFC London has put Jorge Masvidal in a favorable position when it comes to the welterweight title picture. Masvidal was coming off two straight losses and hadn’t competed since Nov. 2017, but he proved exactly why he’s a serious threat at 170 pounds. “Gamebred” has his sights set on gold, but Covington is likely to get the next welterweight title opportunity.

Jorge Masvidal Explains Why He’d Take Title Shot Before Colby Covington

Following UFC London, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto interviewed Masvidal. “Gamebred” said that while he respects Covington, he values the future of his kids above all (via Bloody Elbow):

“Over everything, over friendships or anything, is my kids — and obviously fighting for that belt is my kids’ future. It doesn’t sound too nice, but if my mom had the belt, she better give it up because my kids gotta eat. If I’m willing to fight my mom, imagine a good friend. That’s no disrespect to Colby. He’s done great things in the sport and he’s still young, so he’s going to do many great things. But if they offer me a title shot, damn right I’m taking it.”

While Masvidal made it clear in his post-fight speech that he’s eyeing gold, the UFC may have different plans after a backstage incident. Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchanged words during “Gamebred’s” interview with Laura Sanko. This led to Masvidal punching Edwards, who suffered a cut as a result. The feud is certainly alive and well if the UFC were to go in that direction.

What should be next for Jorge Masvidal?