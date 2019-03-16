Jorge Masvidal Concerned With Judging Ahead of UFC London

Jorge Masvidal has taken notice of something that could prove to be problematic for him at UFC London main event bout against Darren Till, and it does not involve Darren Till’s abilities, or even anything that concerns himself as an athlete. It concerns the individuals who will be watching the fight…more specifically, the people watching who could very well determine its outcome.

It is no secret that “home cooking” is a belief that many fans come away with after a controversial decision (or robbery) that goes the way of the hometown fighter, but Jorge Masvidal believes that no one brews up home cooking quite like London, England, which could spell trouble for Masvidal who will be facing an Englishman in Darren Till in a matter of hours:

“I think Bisping vs. Dan Henderson, the one that was here, was a really bad decision,” Masvidal said at the UFC London press conference. “It was like two 10-8 rounds that the judges didn’t see. He got dropped and then KO’d two different times. And then, in the fifth round, I still remember him getting ridden out by Dan Henderson. So straight up, without counting the 10-8, I remember thinking, man, Dan won three rounds easy, you know? And it didn’t go that way.

“There’s been some other decisions here that were weird. This Brazilian guy, I forgot his name, against an English dude that I thought the Brazilian guy won 30-27, and it didn’t go this way.

“It happens all over the world, I just think sometimes a little harder here.”

Jorge Masvidal has had some very narrow decision losses in the pass and if there were ever a locale for it to happen again, according to Masvidal’s, it would seem it would be London, England.

UFC London takes place today from the O2 Arena in London, airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal should be concerned with the judging for his main event against Darren Till?