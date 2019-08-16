Jorge Masvidal Confirms He’d Sign Nate Diaz Fight ‘In A Heartbeat’

Jorge Masvidal in fully on board for a huge fight with Nate Diaz.

‘Gamebred’ has been seeking a monster payday versus Conor McGregor ever since he starched Ben Askren in five seconds in July. While that fight has no certainty of becoming a reality, Masvidal is willing to take the next best thing.

McGregor’s longtime rival Nate Diaz will make his anticipated return against Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Sat., August 17, 2019) UFC 241 from Anaheim, California. As for what’s next, Masvidal told The Mac Life (via MMA Junkie) that he’d immediately sign on to face Diaz. He wants the title, but it would simply be a fan-friendly match-up he couldn’t turn down:

“In a heartbeat, we’re signing,” Masvidal said. “I’ve been chasing the belt for 16 years, but that’s such a fight for me, for the fans, for the sport, and it’s two Latin dogs just going at it.

“We haven’t seen that in the sport too much. We need to see it. You’re just going to lock up two dogs in the cage and let them go. Let’s find out what happens. That’s a fight I would love. If that fight gets offered, we’re taking it.”

Has To Get Paid

‘Gamebred’ said he was promised a 170-pound title shot after his win over Askren. While that’s still up in the air, he affirmed that he would only take high-profile fights with a healthy payday attached:

“I’ve got 16 years working with one goal in mind, and that’s to get the belt, and if I’m not fighting for that belt and I’m so close to it and it was promised to me after the Ben Askren fight, it has to be something of significant force – and they’ve gotta pay me, man. That’s about it.”

Masvidal vs. Diaz Better Than Title Shot?

But if and when he does get that elusive title shot, he’s not exactly worried about the challenge that smothering champion Kamaru Usman presents. He doesn’t believe Usman can hurt him. Diaz, on the other hand, would make it a brawl he’d look forward to:

“I want the fights that will push me over the top,” Masvidal said. “The title for me means everything because I don’t have it, but Kamaru’s not like a dangerous dude. It’s not a fight that I’m scared to get hurt in. A guy like Nate, I know he’s going to try to rip my head off. He’s going to try to take my soul. So those big fights like that motivate me to work out, to get in there.”

While McGregor could be a roadblock to Masvidal vs. Diaz becoming a reality, there’s the situation of ‘The Notorious” alleged assault of an old man.

Soon after the story broke, Masvidal gave his take on the strange scene. McGregor hasn’t faced much – if any – real punishment for his over-the-top, violent episodes outside of the cage thus far, so he probably won’t for this either. That could mean Masvidal won’t have the chance to sign to fight Diaz if McGregor swoops in for their long-discussed trilogy.

Does Masvidal deserve the chance to fight Diaz more than Conor McGregor?