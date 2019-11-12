Jorge Masvidal ‘Confused’ By Nick Diaz’s Rant

Jorge Masvidal is unsure if Nick Diaz really wants to fight him.

Masvidal defeated Nick’s younger brother Nate in the UFC 244 headliner earlier this month. “Gamebred” won the bout via doctor’s stoppage before the fourth round could begin. Nick Diaz took issue with Masvidal saying he wanted to “baptize” Nate when speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“All I see is f*cking dollar signs right now. It’s not on me. You wanna talk about baptizing my younger brother, that’s on you. I never had nothing disrespectful to say, but you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. So you’re already in a f*cked up position if you fight with me. You don’t f*cking talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother, you don’t talk like that to nobody. So who rides on who’s side?

“You wanna say that? You wanna do that? You wanna walk? That’s on you. I can relate to you, that’s why I ain’t mad at you. But if you wanna walk, that’s on you.”

Jorge Masvidal Speaks On Nick Diaz’s Rant

Masvidal appeared on The Dan LeBatard Show and offered his take on Diaz’s comments (via MMAFighting.com).

“Is he asking to fight?” Masvidal said. “I was confused or are we going for a walk some place? He’s asking for a fight? He’s asking for a fight or to go for a walk? Does he know who he’s asking for a fight?

“Cause I love to fight, especially when I get a little something on top of that.”

Masvidal went on to say that he doesn’t know who he’ll fight next, but he isn’t short on options.

“We don’t know who’s next but everybody’s looking like cash symbols, cash money to us right now,” Masvidal explained. “The next person is going to be the one that puts the most zeros in the bank account, who that [is].

“A lot of people are saying my name now. They didn’t want to fight me before, like a year or two [ago], they didn’t want to fight me. Everybody wants to call me out now. So it’s funny to me because these same guys didn’t want to fight me two or three years ago.”