Jorge Masvidal: Conor McGregor Fight Isn’t Biggest Lottery Ticket

Jorge Masvidal knows how big a bout with Conor McGregor would be, but he doesn’t believe it would be the most lucrative one.

Masvidal is riding a wave of momentum and the ball appears to be in his court in terms of what he wants to do next. Many believe “Gamebred” has done enough to earn a UFC welterweight title shot but he also has options for big money fights with the likes of Nick Diaz and McGregor.

Masvidal Doesn’t See McGregor As Biggest Money Fight

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Masvidal said that while fighting McGregor would be huge for his bank account, it wouldn’t be the top money fight (via BJPenn.com).

“(McGregor) is one of the lottery tickets we’re possibly going to cash on in. It’s not the biggest lottery ticket, but it’s one of the lottery tickets” Masvidal said.

Masvidal went on to say a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather would top a bout with McGregor financially.

“Me versus Mayweather. I want cash money. I got children and those children’s got needs. I love to fight and one of my first loves growing up was boxing, and then I fell in love with wrestling and then UFC came about. And I was like, ‘Wow, I can do them both of them at the same damn time.’ I fell in love with the UFC and that’s all I’ve done, the MMA. But I can box my ass off,” Masvidal said.

“Not saying I’m a better boxer than Mayweather but man, I’m gonna be in there with bad intentions trying to hurt him. I’m a well-conditioned athlete who’s not going to fade. I’m not going to fade in the eighth of ninth round (like McGregor). I’m going to be there for the whole night. I want to get into the biggest, toughest, roughest fights that I possibly can and make a paycheck for them as well, get compensated for my skills.”