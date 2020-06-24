Jorge Masvidal Content With Not Fighting If UFC Doesn’t Ante Up

Jorge Masvidal says he doesn’t have to fight if the UFC won’t pay him what he’s worth.

Masvidal has been at odds with the UFC over pay. “Gamebred” was supposed to be next in line for a shot at the UFC welterweight championship. That plan went awry when Masvidal was only offered half of what he made for the Nate Diaz fight back in Nov. 2019. The UFC reportedly made an offer at the last minute to match Masvidal’s previous payout but it was too late. Gilbert Burns ended up receiving the title shot against champion Kamaru Usman, which is set for July 11 at UFC 251.

Jorge Masvidal Says He’s ‘Set For Life,’ Doesn’t Have To Fight

In a new video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Masvidal said he won’t be losing any sleep if he never fights for the UFC again (via BJPenn.com).

“If they don’t want to pay me what I am worth, it is cool man, I’m set for life. I don’t have to fight, I fight because I love it. I’m about to be 17 years [in], I don’t have to f*****g fight, I don’t,” he continued. “I love to do this shit but I’m going to get paid every f*****g time I to do it. If it’s Nate’s ass or whoever the f**k it is, it doesn’t matter. Just pay me what the f**k I’m worth. Of course, I would love to fight with Nate just because I didn’t get to put him to sleep how I wanted to.”

Masvidal hasn’t been pleased with the UFC and has called into question the revenue split for fighters in comparison to other major sports organizations. “Ganebred” isn’t the only fighter past or present who has been speaking out. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is at a standstill with the promotion, and Gray Maynard has compared the treatment of UFC fighters to that of strippers.

Masvidal is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, Masvidal has beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. “Gamebred” has defeated all three of those opponents via knockout or TKO.