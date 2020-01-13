Jorge Masvidal: Cowboy Cerrone Can’t Afford To Be ‘Flat-footed’ Against Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal believes Donald Cerrone will be in for a world of hurt if he’s flat-footed against Conor McGregor.

Masvidal is no stranger to Cerrone. Back in Jan. 2017, “Gamebred” and “Cowboy” shared the Octagon. Masvidal had a statement-making performance, earning a second-round TKO victory over Cerrone. The third-ranked UFC welterweight believes McGregor can find similar success if “Cowboy” shows up flat-footed.

Masvidal Says Cerrone Will Pay If He’s Flat-Footed Against McGregor

Masvidal was a guest on Submission Radio and he shared his view that Cerrone will need to be on top of his game with his movement against McGregor (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Conor’s amazing off the blocks,” Masvidal said in an interview with Submission Radio. “I think he’s got great timing. While guys are getting their timing, Conor’s already coming in with the timing. He already has their timing by the time you go to your timing. Good power, (and) good confidence in it. I would rank Conor one of the better starters of the sport. Donald, on the other hand, is more of a rhythm fighter. He takes a little bit to work at it. He puts his feints together, his movements, starts gauging speeds, see how fast, how strong they’re throwing.

“So, he works on that, and he’s like a rhythm fighter. So, with time he does a little bit better, and I think he’s got a little bit better endurance than Conor as well. So, if Cowboy comes out and he’s like a dual threat, it becomes more of a problem, (and) then I start to lean more to Cowboy. If he just comes out flat-footed and he’s in front of Conor, I heavily go towards Conor, man.”

McGregor vs. Cerrone will headline UFC 246 this Saturday night (Jan. 18). The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stick with MMA News for live coverage this weekend.