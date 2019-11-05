Jorge Masvidal & Darren Till Exchange Pleasantries Backstage At UFC 244 (Video)

Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till may have thrown down back in March, but there has always been mutual respect between the two.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 2), Masvidal and Till competed in separate bouts. Till took the co-headlining spot in a middleweight clash with Kelvin Gastelum. Meanwhile, Masvidal got top billing, headlining UFC 244 along with Nate Diaz for the one-time-only BMF title.

Masvidal and Till emerged victorious in their bouts. “Gamebred” earned a third-round TKO victory over Diaz via doctor’s stoppage. “The Gorilla” was able to snag a win over Gastelum via split decision.

The road to UFC 244 pretty much started with Masvidal vs. Till. The two collided in a welterweight bout at UFC London. Masvidal got the knockout win in the second round, stunning the pro-Till crowd. With the loss, Till decided to move up to 185 pounds. Masvidal would go on to score a record-setting knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239 in July.

While both Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till went after each other’s heads back in March, it was all love on Saturday night. After Masvidal defeated Diaz, he caught up with Till backstage and the two embraced. You can see the video below posted on Masvidal’s official YouTube channel.