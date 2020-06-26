Jorge Masvidal Disagrees With Dana White: ‘How Is This Not A Career?’

Jorge Masvidal has responded to Dana White’s claim that fighting in the UFC isn’t a career, rather it’s an opportunity.

It’s clear that Masvidal and UFC president Dana White don’t see eye-to-eye on things at the moment. Masvidal was supposed to be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight championship. “Gamebred” wasn’t satisfied with the deal presented to him as he claimed he was only offered half of what he made fighting Nate Diaz back in Nov. 2019. The title shot will now go to Gilbert Burns.

Jorge Masvidal Responds To Dana White’s Claim That Fighting Is An Opportunity

Masvidal took to his YouTube channel to address White’s claim that fighting in the UFC shouldn’t be looked at as a job, but an opportunity. “Gamebred” isn’t on board with that mindset (h/t MMAFighting).

“I want to address something actually, because of the Dana White thing,” Masvidal said. “Dana White said the other day – and maybe you can explain this – he said this is not a career, this is an opportunity. I’ve been doing this 16 years, sh*t I’ve had a lot of opportunity, huh? That’s crazy. So, it’s not a career Dana White, that’s interesting to know man. I really think sometimes we don’t see eye-to-eye on anything you f*cking you say, bro. How is this not a career, you know? It’s crazy.”

Masvidal has said that if the UFC doesn’t pay him what he feels he’s worth, then he has no problem walking away from MMA competition. Masvidal insists that he’s “set for life.” If the UFC gives him what he wants, Masvidal is willing to take on anyone regardless of whether or not a title is on the line. Masvidal has expressed interest in bouts with Usman, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and a rematch with Nate Diaz.