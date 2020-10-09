Jorge Masvidal & Donald Trump Jr. Launch “Fighters Against Socialism” Bus Tour

The “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour kicks off this Sunday with Donald Trump Jr. and Jorge Masvidal. The tour is part of President Donald Trump’s larger “Operation MAGA” tour.

The tour had originally been announced for last weekend but the President’s positive COVID-19 test may have resulted in the decision to postpone. An email was sent out recently indicating the event is back on for this weekend.

The Fighters Against Socialism bus tour will take place this Sunday beginning at the Tampa Bay Convention Center. It will make stops in Orlando and Coconut Creek before ending in Miami. Senator Marco Rubio will join the tour on its final stop.

Fighters Against Socialism Event – #Orlando, FL

Join Donald Trump Jr. for the Fighters Against Socialism Event in Orlando, Florida.

You may only register up to (2) tickets per mobile number per event. https://t.co/3dFAieD0xt — Necho Carroll (@CarrollNecho) October 8, 2020

New: The Trump campaign is launching a "Fighters Against Socialism" Florida bus tour. @DonaldJTrumpJr, @marcorubio, UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, and Cuban immigrant Maximo Alvarez—who spoke at the convention this summer—will hit Tampa, Orlando, Coconut Creek, and Miami on Sunday. — Matt Holt (@mattholt33) October 8, 2020

This is not the first time Masvidal has been involved with the Trump campaign. Masvidal appeared at a “Latinos for Trump” rally back in September. You can hear Trump talk about Masvidal in the clip below: