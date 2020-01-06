Jorge Masvidal Eager To Show Kamaru “The Owl” Usman “Who” He Is

If Kamaru Usman has forgotten who Jorge Masvidal is, the man known as “Gamebred” is happy and willing to issue him a personal reminder.

Jorge Masvidal is in the driver’s seat in the welterweight division. If he so chooses, a title shot appears to be elementary at this point after the 2019 he had, with three straight victories, all primetime stoppages. But before going in that direction, Masvidal would rather go a different route: towards the big money fight that seems to be within walking distance (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“I would want that fight because it’s a big money fight,” Masvidal told ESPN on Monday. “It’s a two-time division champion, and he has an impressive record, and he comes to fight. So in that aspect, yes. We’re going to both sell out wherever we’re (expletive) fighting at, and it’s going to be violent. But if the dude doesn’t want to fight, I’m not a bully. Go do your thing. If he doesn’t want this, (expletive) him. You either want it, or you don’t. It’s fine if you don’t.”

Following Kamaru Usman’s victory over Colby Covington at UFC 244, Kamaru Usman was asked about a potential fight against Jorge Masvidal to which he replied with one word, “Who?” Masvidal has since responded to that seemingly rhetorical question by sharing a video that proves that Usman knows exactly who he is, and in case Usman still has not received the message, Masvidal has another idea of how to refresh his memory:

“If it’s up to my doing, everybody is getting it,” Masvidal said. “Especially that owl dude. I’m going owl hunting. I want some owl soup. This dude, man, he’s a little disrespectful with that, ‘Who?’ (Expletive), bro. You (expletive) know who, and if you don’t, we’ll get in that ring, and you’ll find out who I am, my brother. I will gladly introduce myself to you in the ring.”

Who would you rather see Jorge Masvidal fight next? Conor McGregor or Kamaru Usman?