Jorge Masvidal Expects Ben Askren Fight Will End ‘Painfully and Brutally’

Jorge Masvidal has done a lot of trash talk while promoting his upcoming fight against Ben Askren. With the fight just days away, Masvidal isn’t letting off the gas pedal with that talk that has fans buzzing to see this fight take place.

The two welterweights are slated for a showdown on the main card of the UFC 239 pay-per-view event. Masvidal is fresh off a wild knockout of title contender Darren Till in March.

This win earned him the right to rise up the rankings and be in title contender. There are some fans who believe that this is a #1 contender fight with the winner going on to be next in line for a title shot.

Jorge Masvidal Expects Violent Finish

With such bad blood and a title shot potentially up for grabs, Masvidal expects for a violent finish in this fight. He also thinks that Askren may not wake up unlike Till when he finishes him inside the Octagon.

“We’re gonna do it painfully and brutally,” Masvidal said to MMA Fighting. “That’s for sure. I don’t like this dude as everybody here knows, so it’s gonna be brutal. It’s gonna be painful. I don’t know what round, but it’s gonna be painful.”

“This is different,” Masvidal said. “Darren Till woke up eventually, I don’t know if brother’s going to wake up. I’m gonna give him options,” Masvidal said. “We got all the way from the three-piece and the soda to the family pack with a two-liter soda, he can pick out what he wants.”