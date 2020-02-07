Jorge Masvidal Expects Colby Covington To Use Secret Service To Avoid Conflict

Jorge Masvidal believes Colby Covington will do all he can to avoid a confrontation with him.

Masvidal and Covington were once friends and training partners under American Top Team. “Gamebred” and “Chaos” have become enemies since Covington went full-tilt on his MAGA shtick. The former UFC interim welterweight champion called Masvidal a “trash bag” and said all “Gamebred” did was expect favors.

Masvidal Says Covington Will Call On Secret Service

Masvidal has made it clear that he’d have no problem putting his hands on Covington. Speaking to reporters during a media scrum (h/t MMAJunkie.com), “Gamebred” said he feels his former friend would enlist the help of the Secret Service to avoid conflict.

“He’ll be with Secret Service, and they’ll be walking him around, and he’ll shout (expletive) when he’s at a safe distance,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie on Thursday. “If I’m bored, I’ll shout (expletive) back, knowing that nothing could happen because he’s with security, Secret Service. He’s got like four or five guys walking him to the bathroom, so whatever. He doesn’t even eat at the places he used to frequent a lot. He stopped going to all these places because he heard rumors that I was going there. This guy’s a coward.”

Masvidal has claimed that his beef with Covington stems from an incident involving a beloved coach. “Gamebred” said that Covington owed the coach money and when he refused to pay, Masvidal threatened him.

Covington has also made quite a few more enemies over at ATT. One of them is former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. “The Diamond” has said that once he sees Covington at the gym it’s “on sight.” Covington drew the ire of Poirier when he ragged on his wrestling abilities, adding insult to injury following his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in Sept. 2019.