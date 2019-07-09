Jorge Masvidal Expects Next Fight To Be Announced In Less Than 30-Days

Jorge Masvidal is coming off of arguably the biggest win of his career at UFC 239. There, he knocked out Ben Askren in just five-seconds to give him the first loss of his career.

For “Gamebred” after that highlight reel win, he is already thinking about what is next.

“I feel great right now,” Masvidal said on BJPenn.com Radio. “We were just over at the UFC Performance Institute, having a little meeting, a sit-down with the uppers. We want to get a plan formulated and get your boy back in there to fight. The biggest fight possible that I can get my hands on. Not taking any steps back, just forward.

“I like to compete so that’s something you’ll definitely be seeing me do, man. I’m trying to get that on paper so I can be competing very soon. We’re waiting for contracts.”

He mentions the fact he should be getting a raise after his last two performances and is eyeing a fight against Kamaru Usman. But, he also says it could be another big fight in the welterweight division for him.

“Could be, very well could be,” he said. “Could be something else very big as well. I won’t get into too much detail because I can’t, but it’ll be something sweet. Mans will be happy, they’ll definitely be tuning in.”

There is no doubt Jorge Masvidal wants to return to the Octagon soon and says his fight should be finalized in less than 30 days.

“Can I give info on that?” Masvidal asked his manager as his appearance on BJPenn.com Radio wrapped up. “Less than 30 days.”