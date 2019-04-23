Jorge Masvidal Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren don’t plan on being chummy anytime soon.

“Gamebred” and “Funky” are set to collide on July 6 at UFC 239. The bout will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and could have welterweight title implications. Masvidal is coming off a knockout win over Darren Till, while Askren submitted Robbie Lawler in controversial fashion.

Masvidal Goes In-Depth On His Dislike For Askren

Masvidal was a guest on today’s (April 22) edition of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, Masvidal talked about his dislike for Askren:

“There’s numerous things I don’t like about the guy. I just think he’s a punk and he shows it every time with his behavior. Like when Khabib won the belt at ’55, he was saying all types of stuff about Khabib like ‘I’m his kryptonite’ or ‘I would beat Khabib.’ First of all you’re not even in the UFC, you’re not a ’55-pounder. Who the f*ck cares? He’s an attention whore and I don’t mixed well with those people for some reason. I don’t mingle with them, I didn’t talk to him at the gym. I think he tried to strike a conversation like a corny person that he is and we didn’t talk about nothing cause he’s just like an idiot. I might have just walked away because he was trying to talk to me. [He’s] not somebody I clicked with, I wouldn’t do anything with this guy except punch him in the face.”

UFC 239 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos. The co-main event will see women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes go one-on-one with Holly Holm for the 135-pound gold. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 239 on fight night.