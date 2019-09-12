Jorge Masvidal Explains Incident Between Colby Covington & His Coach

Jorge Masvidal has gone into detail about an incident between Colby Covington and his coach.

Masvidal and Covington were once friends, but now they’ve turned into enemies. Many believe the issues began when Covington took issue with Masvidal calling out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Both men have made it clear that the issues have been lingering for over a year.

Masvidal Reveals Incident Between Covington & Coach

During his appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show, Masvidal went in-depth on an incident between Covington and one of his coaches (via MMAFighting.com).

“He ripped off my coach, that was his coach. We were with him until his title fight. After he won the title, he owed him a certain amount of money, didn’t pay him,” Masvidal said on Thursday when appearing on the ‘Dan LeBatard Show’. “I said if you don’t pay him I’m going to f—k you up. My coach got in between it, it doesn’t have to be like this, let it slide, since thing I ain’t talked to the dude.

“It’s been about a year and some change. It is what it is. All these words they do have consequences because this guy used to sleep on my couch, used to eat off me cause I was the one with the sponsors. He was just still relatively an amateur and I was helping this guy out. It hurts that he would do that in a way just for a like on Facebook, just for a retweet on Twitter, he’s doing that, to get you and me talking about him.”

Masvidal is scheduled to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 on Nov. 2. As for Covington, he was offered a welterweight title bout with Usman but negotiations went awry.