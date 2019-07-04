Jorge Masvidal Explains Media Absence Ahead of UFC 239

Jorge Masvidal was conspicuous in his absence at last week’s UFC 239 media festivities, and his upcoming opponent Ben Askren took notice, quoted after a Masvidal no-show at one particular event as speculating, “I don’t know. Maybe there was a car accident. I’m not sure,” Asken said. “Maybe IHOP didn’t serve him his pancakes in time. I don’t know what his problem is.”

Well, Jorge Masvidal has been easy to find during fight week, and the two welterweights came face to face for the first time at the UFC 239 face-offs earlier today. In a recent interview on MMA Junkie Radio, Masvidal clarified just where he was last week and why #TheResurrection took place this week for his media duties (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“Fight week, I’m ready for it (media), but before that, I just like being on my own,” Masvidal said. “Especially going back and forth with an idiot like that, who’s not funny, that’s not witty. He’s just throwing up anything that he can. He freezes up in real life when he does see a mother(expletive), so I don’t care to be all in the media going back and forth with this hillbilly or whatever the (expletive) he is.”

Jorge Masvidal has never been a big fan of all the extracurricular activities, but instead considers himself more of a nuts-and-bolts kind of guy who just likes to fight and get paid handsomely for it:

“I always just want to be in the cage, right here, right now,” Masvidal said. “I always said this from the beginning: I got into this for the fighting. The fame is cool, but I didn’t expect to get famous off it. I just expected that I could make nice paychecks and kick a lot of people’s butts in the process.”

Who do you believe is winning the mental warfare ahead of UFC 239 between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren?