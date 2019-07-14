Jorge Masvidal Explains Why Ben Askren Isn’t On His Level

Jorge Masvidal is continuing his victory tour after knocking Ben Askren out at UFC 239. In one of his stops, he reflected back on how it all started. Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren do not agree on much, but one thing they do agree on is that Masvidal was originally not interested in facing Ben Askren (Transcript via MMA Fighting):

“I told the UFC officials I’m so happy you gave me an easy fight but isn’t it a step back, shouldn’t I be getting better guys?” Masvidal said about Askren when appearing on the “Dan LeBatard Show”. “And they were like ‘no, Ben’s the real deal’ and I go ‘OK, we’ve got different opinions, whatever, we’ll shortly find out’.

“I showed it. We’re not in the same league by any means necessary.”

“Gamebred” also believes that if there were to be a rematch between he and Askren in the future, Asken’s one-dimensional style makes the final outcome fundamental:

“Every time me and that guy are going to fight, he’s going to have to close the distance. It’s going to be similar outcomes every time,” Masvidal said. “Not that it’s going to be a flying knee every time but I’ve got different weapons that I’ve got prepared for him. Embrace the shot and try to take me down, it’s not going to happen. You’ve got to be slightly more sophisticated.”

How do you believe a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren would go?