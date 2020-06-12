Jorge Masvidal Expresses Gratitude To Fans Amid Issues With UFC

Jorge Masvidal is feeling the love from fans in the midst of his financial gripes with the UFC.

Masvidal was once thought to be a shoo-in for the next UFC welterweight title opportunity. At one point, UFC president Dana White even confirmed that the bout was planned for July. It was heading in that direction but things broke down during negotiations. Masvidal claims he was only offered half the money he made fighting Nate Diaz back in Nov. 2019.

Jorge Masvidal Thanks Fans For Supporting Him

While some fans on social media bash fighters when the topic of money is brought up, “Gamebred” senses that he’s been receiving a ton of support. He took to his Twitter account to thank the fans.

Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love that i have received for the stance i have taken with my employer. From the blue collar worker to the street hustlers to the rich kids and everything in between thank you so much for your words of encouragement and God bless — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 11, 2020

“Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love that i have received for the stance i have taken with my employer. From the blue collar worker to the street hustlers to the rich kids and everything in between thank you so much for your words of encouragement and God bless.”

With all the craziness in the world for you to take the time to write me to keep moving forward with my cause motivates me even more #TheResurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 11, 2020

“With all the craziness in the world for you to take the time to write me to keep moving forward with my cause motivates me even more #TheResurrection.”

Dana White has said that Masvidal just signed a new UFC deal less than a year ago. He also chalks up Masvidal’s frustration to the coronavirus pandemic. White believes the crisis has left people confused and angry.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has also been disgruntled with the UFC brass. “Bones” was looking for a bump up in pay to move up to the heavyweight division for a showdown with Francis Ngannou. Jones didn’t get a satisfactory offer and White claimed “Bones” demanded pay in the $30 million range. Jones denied this and suggested vacating his light heavyweight gold until a better deal is on the table.