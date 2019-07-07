Jorge Masvidal Fires Back at Critics Over Post-KO Punches to Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal won’t shy away for his actions after his fight with Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal won’t shy away for his actions after his fight with Ben Askren due to all of the bad blood leading into this bout.

At the UFC 239 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Masvidal turned his fight into a highlight reel that will play for the rest of his pro-MMA career.

Masvidal made UFC history with the fastest knockout when he ran out and connected with a devastating knee strike to the jaw of Askren then Masvidal landed two more punches on the ground for the win.

While Masvidal should be praised for such a KO, he’s catching criticism from fans due to his actions after the fight with the punches. This came after Askren was clearly knocked out and defenseless.

Jorge Masvidal Fires Back at Critics

At the post-fight press conference, Masvidal addressed this criticism where he made his thoughts well known.

“They were super necessary,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie. “The referee hadn’t pulled me off, and my job is to hit somebody until the referee pulls me off. “So to those people, I would say maybe don’t watch MMA. Go back to soccer.”

“That’s cool, but after a fight, I’m not allowed to showboat and rub it in your face, so you and guys like you can see it and say, ‘Maybe I don’t talk so much (expletive), because when I cross one of these real mother(expletive), they’re going to make me pay for it?’” Masvidal asked. “They’re going to embarrass the (expletive) out of me.”