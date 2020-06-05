Jorge Masvidal Frustrated With UFC Over Pay

Jorge Masvidal is growing tired of the UFC over his pay.

Masvidal appears to have joined Jon Jones in being disgruntled with his financial situation. “Gamebred” is riding the hot hand. He’s on a three-fight winning streak, stopping all three of his opponents via knockout or TKO in that span. While many expected Masvidal to receive a UFC welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman, there is a holdup.

Jorge Masvidal Not Satisfied With Pay In UFC

Masvidal took to his Twitter account to express his belief that the UFC is holding out on paying him what he deserves, pandemic or not.

If I’m not worth it let me go @espn — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

“If I’m not worth it, let me go.”

Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

“Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw?”

Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans #theawakening — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 5, 2020

“Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans.”

Jones, who is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, has also expressed his dismay with the UFC over pay. “Bones” was eyeing a heavyweight showdown with knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Talks with the UFC went awry over money. Jones and UFC president Dana White ended up having a back-and-forth exchange through the media. White believes he and Jones will eventually come to an understanding.

With the pandemic, many feel the UFC can’t afford to lose its top stars. While the promotion won’t be able to take in money from live gates, there is still pay coming in through the ESPN deal and pay-per-view buys. The last time Masvidal competed, the live gate total was $6,575,996.19. Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal’s current issues with the UFC?