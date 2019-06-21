Jorge Masvidal Gives Thoughts On Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington appears next in line for a welterweight title shot. There, he would take on the champion, Kamaru Usman, which would presumably take place later this year. It would no doubt be an interesting fight as their styles are very similar.

For Jorge Masvidal, who could be one win away from a title shot, believes that fight is interesting. But, he says “Chaos” does everything Usman does a little better.

“I think Kamaru has improved a lot. From his last two performances, he’s improved a lot. I think he’s done leaps and bounds to where I would have thought it would be a good, easier fight for Colby,” Masvidal said on BJPENN.com Radio. “Now I think it’ll be a little tougher. He’s opened up more with his hands, he’s doing things a little bit better. I’d still put my money on Colby man.

“I think Colby’s gas tank and wrestling abilities, the scrambling abilities are a little bit better than Kamaru’s, you know? Kamaru can grapple, he can strike, he sets up his takedowns well, he puts a lot of pressure. Very similar to Colby,” he continued. “But I just think Colby does it a little bit better, you know? And I think as the fight wears on Colby’s gas tank will be a little bit better than Kamaru’s.”

Ultimately, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman have gone back-and-forth in trash talk and it will be an entertaining lead up to the fight.