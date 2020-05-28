Jorge Masvidal Glad To See ‘Cancer’ Colby Covington Out Of ATT

Jorge Masvidal won’t be shedding any tears over Colby Covington’s departure from American Top Team.

Masvidal and Covington were once friends and training partners but things have gotten ugly between the two. Covington went full tilt with his MAGA shtick and since then, he’s even taken aim at his own teammates. Masvidal claims the beef stems from Covington not paying a beloved coach what he was owed.

Masvidal Happy To See Covington Out Of ATT

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was able to speak to Masvidal following the news of Covington’s exit from ATT. “Gamebred” compared Covington to cancer in the gym (h/t BJPenn.com).

"He's a fragile dude, man. He's not a guy that's mentally strong. I remember he used to cry on my couch all the time."

“I’ll let you ask Dan Lambert. But, that dude was never part of this team, he was just a f*cking cancer for the last 34 years,” Jorge Masvidal said to ESPN. “At the end of the day, he didn’t feel safe in here. I wonder why?”

Covington has very few limits when it comes to trash talking. He’s hurled verbal jabs at Masvidal, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Dustin Poirier. He made amends with Poirier but continued to rip Masvidal and Jedrzejczyk while he was at ATT.

Gilbert Burns told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that Covington has been training at MMA Masters in South Florida for the past month. Some thought Covington may be a lifer at ATT due to his loyalty to Dan Lambert but it was clear that his antics drew the ire of his teammates.

Covington’s last bout was back in Dec. 2019. He took on Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. “Chaos” fell short in his bid for the gold, being stopped in the fifth round via TKO.

Masvidal’s next move is up in the air. While he seemed to be on his way to a title fight with Usman, UFC president Dana White said he may have other plans for “Gamebred.” Masvidal claims that Usman is asking the UFC for an “absurd” amount of money.