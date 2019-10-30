Jorge Masvidal Has Fans Spar During UFC 244 Open Workout (Video)

Jorge Masvidal had quite the UFC 244 open workout session.

Rather than workout, “Gamebred” allowed some fan participation. Harkening back to his street fighting days, Masvidal had his American Top Team coach Mike Brown pick out some fans to spar against each other. The participants used gloves and could only throw body punches.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani posted videos of the session.

No joke, Masvidal picked out two fans and had them spar. Body shots only. Like his old backyard days. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/cCfDswjN1M — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 30, 2019

These guys are the best so far. pic.twitter.com/uT5GG4vtru — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 30, 2019

Aaaand they shut it down. Can’t believe it actually lasted this long. pic.twitter.com/B8P7zajEiD — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 30, 2019

Masvidal will take center stage along with Nate Diaz this Saturday night (Nov. 2). The two will collide for the one-time-only BMF championship, which will be presented by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. UFC 244 is being held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The event will feature a middleweight co-headliner. Kelvin Gastelum will go one-on-one with Darren Till. “The Gorilla” had some visa issues, but he has cleared those hurdles and is expected to arrive in NYC tomorrow (Oct. 31). If he has to miss UFC 244, then Jared Cannonier is on standby. Fight fans will also get to see a light heavyweight tilt between Johnny Walker and Corey Anderson, as well as other bouts.

