Jorge Masvidal Has Insightful Conversation With Nick Diaz’s Camp

Jorge Masvidal had a surprising conversation with Nick Diaz’s manager and he found it to be insightful.

Masvidal and Nick Diaz have a mutual respect but they’ve also expressed interest in fighting one another. Nick, in particular, wasn’t pleased with “Gamebred” saying he wanted to baptize his younger brother Nate. Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 244.

Jorge Masvidal Has Talk With Nick Diaz’s Camp

During an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Masvidal revealed that he had a conversation with Diaz’s manager (h/t MMAMania.com).

“Out of pure coincidence and luck, I just spoke with Nick Diaz’s manager. And it was interesting with a lot of different insight because UFC is saying one thing and it’s completely different from what we were hearing,” Masvidal said during a recent chat with Ariel Helwani.

“To hear it now from Nick Diaz’s manager, things make a lot more sense now. UFC was telling us all kinds of crazy things and, I’m not willing to wait for no man. They were telling me this, and that and this … we got options,” he said, while saying exact details of the conversation couldn’t be revealed at the moment.”

While things appeared to be heating up for a potential bout between Masvidal and Nick Diaz, “Gamebred” appears to have turned his attention to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal and Usman had a heated altercation yesterday (Jan. 29) in Miami.