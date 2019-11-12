Jorge Masvidal Hasn’t Heard A ‘Peep’ From Conor McGregor After UFC 244

Jorge Masvidal believes Conor McGregor has gone silent since the conclusion of UFC 244.

Masvidal took care of business at UFC 244 earlier this month. “Gamebred” earned a third-round TKO victory over Nate Diaz. With his popularity hitting an all-time high, Masvidal is looking to cash in. While many believe a bout between Masvidal and McGregor would certainly be lucrative, “Gamebred” isn’t sold on the “Notorious” one wanting the fight.

Masvidal Not Convinced McGregor Wants To Fight Him

McGregor had outlined goals for his return run. He plans to emerge victorious in his supposed return bout on Jan. 18. He’s also dabbled with the idea of fighting the UFC 244 winner before getting another lightweight title shot. During his appearance on The Dan LeBatard Show, Masvidal expressed his belief that McGregor is having second thoughts (via MMAJunkie.com).

“To be quite frank, he was flirting with fighting the winner when the possibility of the winner was Nate,” Masvidal said. “And he kept throwing it out there. He even made his prediction he thought Nate would win. Since I’ve won, he hasn’t said a peep to address me or nothing.”

Masvidal later said he doesn’t believe McGregor wants to fight him.

“I’m not a bully, either,” Masvidal said. “I’m not going to be one of these cyber bullies. If you don’t want to fight, I don’t want to fight. If you want to fight, I’m licking my chops. Man, we’re going shopping. We’re going to do it big. You know what I’m saying? That dude don’t want it.”