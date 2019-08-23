Jorge Masvidal Hopes UFC Doesn’t Play Hard Ball For Nate Diaz Fight

Jorge Masvidal believes that the only way he doesn’t fight Nate Diaz is if the UFC doesn’t give them what they want.

The seeds were planted for a showdown between Masvidal and Diaz earlier this month. After Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision, he respectfully called out Masvidal.

“The reason I was off is cause everybody sucked. There was nobody to fight. But with this belt I wanna defend it against, Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangstas in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody who done it right but me and him. So I know my man’s a gangsta, but he ain’t no west coast gangsta.”

Jorge Masvidal Wary Of UFC Potentially Playing Hard Ball

Masvidal has made it clear that he wants a significant increase in his fight purse for his next outing. Diaz’s issue with the UFC in the past has been about promoting him as a top draw. Speaking to reporters, “Gamebred” said the ball is in the UFC’s court (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Let’s see how the UFC plays. Is it gonna play hard ball, or are they gonna give into what the fans (expletive) want?” Masvidal said. “Are they gonna listen to the fans or not? If the fight doesn’t get made, it’s not because I don’t want it, or Nate doesn’t want it. It’s because we’re not getting what we want. It’s sad to say. That’d be the only way it doesn’t go down.”

When it comes to the pre-fight hype, Masvidal said there’s no reason for himself and Diaz to be dragged out to pressers and media obligations because the fight sells itself.

“Me and Nate ain’t even gonna have to do too much press conference, because the fight speaks for itself,” he said. “People are just gonna want to see that (expletive). You’re gonna pay your hard-earned money, but you’re gonna have to compensate me for that. …

“I just know I didn’t place my ducks in a row; Nate did the same thing. We’re on a collision course, but we gotta get compensated for it, man. That’s it. That’s all we’re (expletive) saying. That’s all I’m (expletive) saying. I just want to get compensated for my (expletive) services.”