Jorge Masvidal: I’m Going To Murder Leon Edwards When We Fight

Jorge Masvidal didn’t mince words when discussing a potential showdown with Leon Edwards.

It’s clear that Masvidal and Edwards aren’t pals. In fact, they are quite the opposite. Back in March, the two were involved in a backstage incident following UFC London. During Masvidal’s interview with Laura Sanko, Edwards exchanged words with “Gamebred.” The two approached each other and Masvidal peppered Edwards with punches, causing a cut under “Rocky’s” eye.

Masvidal Has Strong Words For Edwards

Ever since the incident, Edwards has said that Masvidal is ducking him and they’ll eventually fight either inside the Octagon or on the streets. During a media scrum, Masvidal delivered an intense response (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m so happy that he’s winning,” Masvidal said. “And, I’m so happy that maybe somebody might think he’s a (worthy fight). Because everyone was saying Ben (Askren) was an amazing fighter before I fought him with all this grappling stuff. But after I five-seconded his ass, they’re saying he’s overrated.

“I’m going to beat Leon so bad, they’re going to say the same (expletive) about him. They’re going to say he’s overrated. There’s not one bone in my body that is not agreeing with what I’m saying. I’m going to murder that guy when we fight. He’s a scrub. You are a scrub, Leon, and you (expletive) know it. The fight will take place when I (expletive) say so. So sit there and eat those (expletive) words. I’m going to break that guy’s face.”

Masvidal is coming off a massive victory over Ben Askren. “Gamebred” finished “Funky” in just five seconds with a flying knee. This set a record for the fastest knockout in UFC history.

As for Edwards, he’s coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos. Edwards now finds himself at the fourth spot on the UFC welterweight rankings, just behind Masvidal who holds the number three position.