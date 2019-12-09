Jorge Masvidal: I’m Not Waiting For Nick Diaz

Jorge Masvidal isn’t interested in sitting idle while Nick Diaz, the UFC, and USADA sort things out.

Last month, Masvidal defeated Nick’s younger brother Nate via third-round TKO. The bout was contested for the one-time-only BMF championship to close out UFC 244. In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Nick took issue with Masvidal saying he wanted to baptize Nate.

Jorge Masvidal Not Waiting For Nick Diaz

FanSided MMA was able to speak to Masvidal. “Gamebred” let it be known that he won’t wait around for Nick to get cleared to compete or sign the contract.

“No, we’re not really. Time waits for no man. Nick’s got his own thing going on. When he gets cleared by USADA and everything comes correct, who knows when that time will be. I’m not waiting for no man. So, if it happens, it happens. I’m just waiting for the biggest paycheck possible. If it’s Conor [McGregor]. If it’s Floyd [Mayweather]. If it’s Nick. The quickest one and the one with the most dollar signs attached to it. That’s all it is.”

Masvidal also had a message for those who believe he’s money-hungry, a remark that he doesn’t necessarily disagree with.

“I’ve been in this sport for 16 years and to those new people listening or just saying, ‘Oh, he’s a money-hungry whore.’ You’re right. I’m a whore. But, I’m also money-hungry because I’ve been doing this 16 years. I fought the best of the best, never said no, never had an injury to have me pulled out of a fight. I never missed weight. I played everything to the way that you’re supposed to, to earn these paychecks, so now I’m in a position to get big paychecks. I’m going to cash in on them. No matter what. I got different lottery tickets in my hand. It’s just a matter of time when I stop being lazy, go to the gas station and turn the scratch-offs in because I’ve been working for them. I already got them. Now, I just gotta go cash them in.”