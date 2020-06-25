Jorge Masvidal Intrigued By Khabib Matchup, Says UFC Would Have To Work For It

Jorge Masvidal says he has interest in a bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is the UFC lightweight champion. He’s targeting a return to the Octagon in September. If all goes according to plan, “The Eagle” will collide with interim UFC lightweight title holder Justin Gaethje.

Jorge Masvidal Open To Khabib Fight But It All Comes Down To Business

Masvidal spoke to fans during an Instagram Live Q&A. When asked about a potential showdown with Nurmagomedov, Masvidal admitted that the bout is intriguing but his issues with the UFC must be handled first (via RT).

“If they pay me what I’m worth? To go down to 155 [lbs]? A hundred percent,” Masvidal said in an Instagram Live chat.

“I like what Khabib does. I like that he’s in the field. He’s one of the best lightweights at the weight currently. Just that obstacle alone would be enough for me to consider dropping that weight. But then, the UFC would have to be working for it.”

“Gamebred” is no stranger to the 155-pound division. He even competed against Gilbert Melendez for the Strikeforce lightweight championship back in Dec. 2011. Masvidal hasn’t competed as a lightweight since April 2015. He has gone 7-4 since returning to the welterweight division.

Masvidal was expected to compete for the UFC welterweight championship next. That opportunity ended up going to Gilbert Burns. Negotiations between Masvidal and the UFC broke down as “Gamebred” claims he was offered just half the money he made fighting Nate Diaz back in Nov. 2019.

In his last three outings, Masvidal has emerged victorious. He has beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. All three of those wins have come by way of knockout or TKO. Masvidal hasn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2017 when he dropped a unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson.